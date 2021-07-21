We Have a Ghost: Anthony Mackie and David Harbor To Star in Netflix Film

We Have a Ghost: Actors Anthony Mackie (Hawk and the Winter Soldier) and David Harbor (Stranger Things) will star in We Have a Ghost, the Netflix family comedy film. The attraction will be an adaptation of the short story Ernest, written by Geoff Manaugh, whose plot revolves around a man who discovers a ghost in his new home.

After they team up to unravel the mystery of the haunting’s past, the owner named Kevin (Mackie) begins posting their adventures on his social networks, which soon goes viral. Such success makes the pair become a target of the CIA.

In addition to Mackie and Harbour, the feature will feature Jahi Di’Allo Winston (The Dead Don’t Die), Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion) and Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie: The First Time Is Unforgettable). Erica Ash (Everyone’s Panic 5), Isabella Russo (Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Faith Ford (Operation Nanny) and Steve Coulter (Watchmen) complete the cast.

Director Christopher Landon (How to Survive a Zombie Attack) will lead the production, based on his own script. We Have a Ghost is not yet scheduled to debut on the streaming service.