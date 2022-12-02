We Finally Know When Splash Mountain Will Close at Walt Disney World, and It’s Coming Soon

We’ve known for a couple of years that Splash Mountain, a popular log chute attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, was going to close to make way for a completely updated version of the attraction based on The Princess and the Frog. Over the past few months, we have seen a lot of information about the new attraction, but without specifying when the old attraction will disappear. Today, Disney Parks confirmed that the Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain will close permanently on January 23, 2023.

Only the closing date of Walt Disney World has been announced, so it looks like the Disneyland version of Splash Mountain hasn’t been closed yet. At the same time, both versions of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction were scheduled for the grand opening of the “end of 2023”, so the Disneyland version of the attraction is unlikely to remain open much longer.

The final information came along with new details about the first scene of “Tiana’s Adventures in Bayou”. A new concept art has been released, in which Tiana introduces the guests to the Zaideko gang playing animals, who, apparently, will be key players in the story of the trip, which will be a continuation of the film.

Back in 2020, we saw how the masses are striving to transform Splash Mountain from the history of Song of the South into something more inclusive. The Princess and the Frog were one of the first popular variants of the new theme. However, it was somewhat surprising when Disney announced just a few weeks later that Splash Mountain would indeed be redesigned, and it would be remade exactly for the characters and story that fans were asking for.

With the announcement that Tiana’s Bayou adventure was due to open at the end of 2024, we knew that Splash Mountain’s days were numbered. Splash Mountain is a huge attraction full of animatronic characters, and any major repairs will take time. Fans were expecting to hear the death toll at Splash Mountain from day to day, and for Walt Disney World, it finally happened.

Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain is supposed to fall first, which means it will also see its version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure open first. From a technical point of view, any time in the second half of 2024 qualifies as “the end of 2024”, so we can see the Orlando attraction open in mid-summer or early fall, and the Disneyland version will appear later this year.

Assuming Disneyland Resort also warns us about two months in advance about the closure of Splash Mountain, once we know it’s going to happen, we can probably expect Disneyland Tiana to open exactly the same number of months after Disney World.