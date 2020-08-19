We Could See A New The Exorcist Movie In 2021

According to Deadline’s report, Morgan Creek Entertainment has begun work on a new The Exorcist movie. There are almost no details about the movie, which is expected to be released in 2021, for now.

Although horror movies are productions that generally appeal to a specific audience and have not achieved great success at the box office, especially quality productions above the standards we have encountered in the last few years have shown that horror films can also achieve large box office revenues.

The fact that some horror films have achieved success at the box office paves the way for the return of some classic productions to the big screen. According to the information provided by Deadline, The Exorcist, which first appeared 47 years ago (1973), will take its place on the big screen with a new movie next year.

For now, we can state that the information about the new The Exorcist is rumored. Because the director of the film, the leading actor and many other details are unknown. However, the known ‘things’ include that the producer of the new The Exorcist movie will be Morgan Creek Entertainment, who also produced the latest The Exorcist movie, which was released in 2004.

It is currently unclear whether the new The Exorcist movie, which is said to be released in 2021, will be a remake or a sequel to the story that started in 1973. It is alleged that Morgan Creek is currently working on the film, and if this is true, details will come out soon.

The first film The Exorcist, which was released in 1973, was a great success with a box office gross of $ 428 million, although it was shot with a budget of only $ 12 million. The film, which received an Oscar award in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound categories, was contented with a nomination in the Best Picture category.



