We Checked The Metro Exodus Upgrade On The New Generation Of Consoles

Metro Exodus: In May of this year, developer 4A Games released Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition on PC, which is a special, enhanced edition with Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 support. But it’s clear that game fans were eager to see such a version on next-gen consoles, something that will come to fruition soon.

We even had the opportunity to check out the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S title changes at a digital event publisher Deep Silver hosted earlier this month. If you’re curious, you can find out more about this issue and its details below!

A more than complete edition

Known as Metro Exodus: Complete Edition, this version of the consoles also features Ray Tracing, 4K resolution with 60 FPS and the two existing expansions: The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. Available to all gamers on June 18th, this edition is not a mere remaster, as its developers have given its engine a good overhaul to provide a world with full support for the popular Ray Tracing.

As you can imagine, this applies to all light sources found in the game, which makes Metro Exodus a more realistic, immersive world with a much more immersive atmosphere than before. It also means that you can use light and shadow to your advantage by waiting for a darker period to move around or sneak attacking enemies.

This opens up a new range of possibilities that even gives you more motivation to try the game again if you have already reset it before. Of course these improvements together with the ability to play in 4K and 60 FPS only make Metro Exodus: Complete Edition even more beautiful and fluid.