We Can Be Heroes fragment of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Netflix today released a trailer for the film We Can Be Heroes. In Portuguese, Little Big Heroes. The feature film is a kind of continuation of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D, a success of the 2000s. With the video released, fans were nostalgic for the characters and CGI special effects.

The new Netflix movie

The teaser released shows that the film, although being made by Netflix, maintains an essence and the root of the special effects of the 2000s, which appears to be a brand for fans of the production.

The film takes place in the same universe as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D, but at a more future time. In the story, aliens attacked Earth and abducted all the heroes that protected it – including dear Sharkboy and Lavargirl.

Because of this, the little heroes will have to become protagonists and save the planet.

Production and cast

The film is by Robert Rodriguez, who is responsible for the success of 2005 and the film Little Spies. The current cast includes Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos).

In addition, a post made on Wednesday (18) and the trailer show actress Taylor Dooley back in the role of Lavagirl, but even with Sharkboy’s appearance, we have no sign or confirmation of Taylor Launtner in the production.

We Can Be Heroes is set to debut on January 1, 2021.



