“We Are Consistently Evaluating the Digital Dollar”

US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell attended the forum organized by the European Central Bank today and made statements about the digital dollar. Emphasizing the importance of digital central bank money (CBDC), Powell said that as the Fed, they will continue to do research on this issue.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell attended a joint forum today with names such as ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. At the forum, the fight against the Kovid-19 pandemic, the joint efforts of central banks in this process, and how the world economy was affected by this was discussed.

Powell, who evaluated the Fed’s monetary and interest policies and the global steps taken so far, also made statements about the digital dollar issue.

Highlighted the importance of the digital dollar

Jerome Powell explained that the Fed is “determined to examine the potential advantages and disadvantages of digital central bank money.” According to Powell’s statement, the priority of the Fed is to learn “how it will affect the American economy, the current payment infrastructure” and what its global effects will be.

Reminding that the dollar is used as a reserve currency, Powell said that the Fed is trying to be as cautious as possible in issuing its digital currency. Emphasizing that they have “not yet decided” whether to issue digital dollars or not, the Fed Chairman gave the message that there is still much to be done.

Stating that the use of cash in the USA is still high compared to many other countries, Powell signaled that they will not be in a hurry about digital money. Powell also said that during this period, they also examined digital currencies of private companies and digital currencies that were not developed by the central bank.

Collaboration with many different organizations

Touching on with whom and how they conducted these studies, Powell; He said that the Fed is in cooperation with the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on digital currency.

Stating that the Fed will continue international cooperation for the digital dollar, Powell emphasized the importance of such a CBDC project and reminded that this project should not be rushed. The Fed Chairman said that they had no intention of issuing the first digital central bank coin, and stressed that the important thing was to “make a good digital currency”.



