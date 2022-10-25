“We are all inspired and inspired by you,” when Beyonce praised Meghan Markle after an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

American sensation Beyonce is friends with Meghan Markle. No, they haven’t worked on any joint project yet, but they are compassionate and supportive of each other. Time and again, the Halo singer expressed her admiration for the former American actress.

They first met in person in 2019 during the British premiere of the film “The Lion King”. It was during the ceremony that Beyonce advised Harry and Meghan to always find time for themselves, despite the fact that they are new parents. Meanwhile, Meghan had a singer on her playlist for her grand wedding ceremony in 2018. The songwriter made headlines in March 2021 by supporting Meghan Markle after a controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

One day, Beyonce wrote a special message for Meghan Markle on her website.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle spoke openly about her struggle with mental health while being part of the royal family. She also accused some members of the royal family of being concerned and reserved about the skin tone of their first child, Archie. The interview was met with harsh criticism in the United Kingdom. However, Beyonce publicly supported her friend, posting a message on her website that said: “Thank you, Megan, for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the singer has showered praise on the royal family of Sussex. In 2019, she shared a beautiful photo with her husband Jay-Z. The couple posed together against the background of a portrait of Meghan Markle. In the picture, Megan is depicted as the Mona Lisa.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram page, Beyonce wrote: “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our melanized mon. Congratulations on your pregnancy! We wish you a lot of joy.”

In the same year, the singer also won hearts by sharing a cute photo of Megan from her childhood. On August 4, 2019, Beyonce posted a photo on her website to congratulate the graduate of Force Majeure on her 40th birthday.

