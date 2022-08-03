We already know how much more Walt and Jesse will be in “Better Call Saul”

Attention: SPOILERS for episode 11 of season 6 “Better Call Saul”.

Jesse Pinkman and Walter White finally appear in the 11th episode of the 6th season of the TV series “Better Call Saul” “Breaking Bad”. The return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to the world of “Breaking Bad” was the scariest secret on television, and news of their return sparked many theories about how they would appear in “Better Call Saul.” Ultimately, the simplest answer was correct, as Walt and Jesse share a scene with Saul on the Breaking Bad timeline. In particular, between the events of the 8th episode of the 2nd season of the TV series “Breaking Bad”, “Better call Saul”.

While their cameos were naturally the most talked about aspect of season 6’s “Better Call Saul,” episode 11, their comeback also acts like a curve. The scene with Jesse and Walt in “Better Call Saul” refers to Saul’s infamous remark about Lalo, which is the link of the entire prequel show, but most of their scene does not promote the action of “Better Call Saul”. Meanwhile, in this episode, Marion seems one step closer to revealing Jin’s real identity, Jin is bringing himself closer to a death that could have been avoided, and Jin’s phone call to Kim’s workplace is still undisclosed. As a result, the scene with Jesse and Walt distracted attention so that the real drama unfolded unnoticed.

Thus, the return of Walt and Jesse is a great part of the fan service, but in “Better Call Saul” there may still be time for the main characters of “Breaking Bad” to really leave their mark. Bryan Cranston said that Walt and Jesse’s scene with Saul is not the end of their time in “Better Call Saul.” Talking about his time on the set, he said that, in addition to the scene in the 6th season of “Better Call Saul”, the 11th episode, Walt and Jesse have solo scenes. At least both Paul and Cranston shot one scene each, although it’s unlikely that Cranston will talk about these scenes if they’re not used in the final version. The real question is whether the scenes with Jesse and Walt really affect the final episodes of “Better Call Saul.”

What are the roles of Walt and Jesse in the latest episodes of the series “Better Call Saul”?

Saul’s conversation with Mike on the Breaking Bad timeline highlights the similarities between Saul and Walter White. Both men know that they should not continue their immoral wanderings, but because they are good at what they do and because they like it, they are still rolling down a slippery slope. The ending of season 6 of “Better Call Saul”, episode 11, leaves viewers shortly before Saul’s last conversation with Walter in season 2 of “Breaking Bad”, episode 8, where the lawyer waltzes to Walt’s school and sells his services to a chemistry teacher. However, it is unlikely that Walt’s final scene in “Better Call Saul” will be a retelling of this scene. Since Gene becomes more manipulative and Heisenberg-like with each episode, it’s possible that Walt’s last scene takes place later in the Breaking Bad timeline. This may help illustrate how Gene, who has nothing to lose, begins to emulate Walter’s worst sides, potentially leading Gene’s story in “Better Call Saul” to a similar conclusion.

The scene with Jesse in the last episodes of “Better Call Saul” is harder to predict. The writers could have taken a similar approach and included a scene between Jesse and Mike to further emphasize the similarities between Mike’s relationship with Jesse and Nacho. However, Francesca seems to show that Jesse is still running around freely around the events of El Camino. Therefore, it is possible that Jesse may reappear on Gene’s timeline for a final reunion. However, if there’s one thing that proves “Better Call Saul”, it’s that not many characters get a happy ending, and the reunion of Jesse and Gene may be too convenient and optimistic for “Better Call Saul”.

New episodes of the series “Better Call Saul” are broadcast on Mondays on the AMC channel.