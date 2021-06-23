WB Games Montréal, From Gotham Knights, Is Already Working On A New Game

WB Games Montréal is already working on a new AAA game, even before the release of Gotham Knights. The Canadian developer posted on its official website an opening for a Senior Gameplay and Animation Programmer to “work with the team responsible for a new IP, AAA game.”

The vacancy seeks people with experience in game development for Xbox One and/or PS4, and relevant experience with Unreal Engine 4 is a differentiator.

As it is a new IP, chances are it is not a new Superman game, but the idea doesn’t seem to be completely ruled out, as WB Games Montréal also mentions on its website that it is “focused on developing games that expand the DC universe into an interactive space.”

back to the present

As mentioned above, the developer is currently working on Gotham Knights, a cooperative multiplayer game in which players must protect Gotham City after Batman’s death.

Gotham Knights was scheduled for March 2021, but has been pushed back to 2022 with the aim of delivering the best possible gaming experience. It will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.