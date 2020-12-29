Ways to transfer your data from one iPhone to another

We are in the Christmas season, the ideal time to receive a new smartphone as a gift, or to give yourself that model that you have been behind for so long. But the same thing always happens when you change your mobile: your contacts, photos, videos, accounts, apps, chats and messages… Do you have to go through everything one by one again? No.

Yesterday we saw how to transfer everything you want to save from one mobile to another on an Android terminal. And today we tell you how to do it on an iPhone, which without leaving its own operating system offers several ways to do it:

Using Quick Start

With Quick Start, you can quickly set up a new iOS device using the information from your current device. Afterwards, you can restore the rest of the data and content to the new device from your iCloud backup.

If you are setting up a new iPhone with your current iPhone and both devices are running iOS 12.4 or later, Quick Start offers the option to use iPhone migration. This feature allows you to transfer all data wirelessly from your current iPhone to your new one. Quick Start occupies both devices. So, find a time when you know that you won’t have to use your current device.

How to use Quick Start

Turn on the new device and place it near the current device. The current device will display the Quick Start screen, where the option to use your Apple ID to configure the new device will appear. Make sure it’s the Apple ID you want to use, then tap Continue. If you don’t see the option to continue on your current device, make sure Bluetooth connectivity is turned on.

Wait for an animation to appear on the new device. Hold the current device over the new device, then center the animation in the viewer. Wait for the “Finish on new [device]” message to appear. If you can’t use the current device’s camera, tap Manually authenticate, then follow the onscreen steps.

When prompted, enter the current device code on the new device.

Follow the instructions to set up Face ID or Touch ID on the new device.

Enter your Apple ID password on the new device when prompted. If you have more than one device, you may need to enter the respective codes as well.

The new device offers the option of restoring apps, data, and settings from your most recent iCloud backup, or first updating the current device copy and then restoring. When you select a backup, you can choose if you want to transfer some settings regarding location, privacy, Apple Pay, and Siri. If you want to update the backup of the device, make sure that the Wi-Fi connection is activated on the device.

If you have an Apple Watch and are setting up a new iPhone, you will be asked if you want to transfer the data and settings from the Apple Watch as well.



