Wayne Rooney Is “Very Impressed” With Eric Ten Hag As He Seeks Management Advice

Eric Ten Hag has done a great job as the head coach of Manchester United. He united a broken locker room and helped previously ineffective players return to their best form.

Performances on the field have also improved: the players look like they are adapting to the methods of their new coach. This time, the Red Devils hope to get into the top four.

One United legend who has been “greatly impressed” by the Dutchman is United legend Wayne Rooney, who has been visiting Carrington in recent weeks when it is the MLS off—season.

Rooney learns from ETH

According to The Sun, United’s top scorer appeared in United tracksuits and “communicated with the new Dutch manager of United.”

Sources told the publication what influence Ten Hag had on Rooney, who dreams of returning to United as a coach one day in the future.

Wayne Rooney picking Erik ten Hag's brains after striking up bond with Dutchman as he targets dream Man Utd manager job

“Wayne has been dating Eric, and he really likes him. He sees something of Sir Alex in the new manager. He is very purposeful, focused and determined, and he has a vision of where he wants to lead the club.

“They’ve both been picking each other’s brains, and Wayne naturally really wants the opportunity to get as much knowledge as possible from more experienced managers. Eric was more than happy to share his advice and support.

“Wayne is still learning his craft, but one day he would like to be in Eric’s place and lead United. It will be his dream job and he will work hard to achieve it,” the source said.

The current boss of DC United has gone through hard times since he took over the club in July. The American team finished last in the Eastern Conference with just seven wins in 34 games.

He was fighting for a job at Everton, and he was even called for an interview. But his ultimate goal is to return to Old Trafford as boss, and that’s what he’s aiming for.

Is the future United boss in the making?

“The only reason I became a manager is Manchester United. I was offered a job interview at Everton.

“I want to be a Manchester United coach and I know I’m not ready right now, but I have to plan everything I do so that one day it happens.”

Rooney remains United’s top scorer with 253 goals in 559 games. As a result, he spent 13 years at the club, arriving in 2004 from Everton and leaving for the same club in 2017.

United still have Rooney as eldest son Kai impresses for United under-12s, scoring impressive goals 56 times when he is teammate with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr.