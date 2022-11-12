Wayne Rooney Called Cristiano Ronaldo’s Actions Unacceptable

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo and his supporters for his actions this season.

A former teammate for five years, Rooney did not let their personal connections prevent him from expressing his honest opinion about the situation.

Manchester United and England’s all-time top scorer is currently working in the USA with DC United, but he is still confident that he will express his opinion about his former club.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Rooney said: “I just think that what Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing since the beginning of the season is unacceptable for Manchester United.

The former striker also added that he does not agree with other former legends of the club who support the behavior of the Portuguese star, including Roy Keane.

Rooney said: “I saw Roy Keen defending him, Roy wouldn’t accept it at all. It’s a distraction that Manchester United don’t need.

Ironically, Rooney was previously embroiled in his own saga of wanting to leave when at the Manchester club he was unhappy with the club’s unwillingness to invest in top-class players, but was eventually persuaded to stay.

However, in Ronaldo’s case, his poor performance on the pitch means that few people at the club will try to convince him to stay.

His participation under the leadership of Erik ten Hag mostly took place only during the absence of Anthony Martial, which indicates that the Dutch coach is not too interested in the former owner of the Golden Ball.

Leaving in January is possible, but the same problem arises as in the summer: few clubs can afford Ronaldo’s salary and meet his expectations, really interested in his services.

The lack of depth in the team, in which Ronaldo has appeared frequently this season, is also a problem for any January move, as a replacement will be required due to Martial’s injuries, which is unlikely due to the unwillingness of the club hierarchy to spend money.

But despite what the result will be in January, it became clear to everyone, including Wayne Rooney, that Ronaldo’s time at the club has come to an end and he needs to be postponed as soon as possible for the benefit of all parties.