Wayne Coyne Says Aaron Sorkin Wanted to Make a September 11 Musical Out of “Flaming Lips.”

Wayne Coyne spoke about the lost musical “Flaming Lips”, which, according to him, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin wanted to make about the events of September 11.

In 2007, it was announced that the seminal album of the American psycho-rock band 2002 “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” would be adapted for the stage, with the frontman previously sharing that he and screenwriter Sorkin had discussed ideas.

It was also to be adapted by Tony-winning director Des McAnuff. In a new interview with Yahoo! Coin spoke in detail about the fact that he and Sorkin had conflicting ideas about the stage production.

“Part of Aaron Sorkin… I mean, I don’t remember it all exactly, but we had a meeting. We were in New York – I think we were going to be on a David Letterman Show or something — and in the afternoon we were going to meet some potential writers,” Coyne said.

He also recalled how there was a strike on Broadway that day and the writers “had a lot on their minds.”

“And here’s my little record, and they’re talking about what it could be! We were only allowed to meet for 20 minutes or so.”

He continued: “You have to remember that it was… shortly after the World Trade Center planes, the events of September 11 took place, and we were still dealing with George W. Bush, who was president.

He then explained that Sorkin wanted the musical to revolve around this period. “He considered the Pink Robots to be George Bush’s evil empire. And I really don’t know why I was so cocky, but I just said, “Oh, I don’t really like this idea.” it has to do with politics and stuff, you know?

“I mean, I felt like ‘Yoshimi fights pink robots’ would last forever, but George Bush would be gone in a couple of years, so who cares? But I think [Aaron] is like, “Oh, so you’re going to give up on my idea?” I mean, he wasn’t mean, he didn’t say anything bad, but I just got the feeling that he was, “Well, that’s how I see it. And if you don’t see it, see you later!”

Later, McAnuff publicly shared that Sorkin withdrew from the project because the musical would be sung. The premiere of the musical “Yoshimi” took place in San Diego in 2012.

Meanwhile, The Flaming Lips recently added two more shows in the UK to their 2023 tour, where the band will play Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full to celebrate their 20th anniversary.