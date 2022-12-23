Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips Tells The Story of How Jack White Gave Him a Fiber-Optic Jesus on Beck’s Show.

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips told the story of how Jack White gave him a fiber-optic Jesus on Beck’s show.

This story was immortalized in a rare Flaming Lips with the appropriate title “Thank you, Jack White (for the fiber-optic Jesus you gave me)”, which is included in the new edition of “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots”, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the group.

In a new interview with Consequence, Coin told the story that inspired him to create the song, explaining: “Yes, we were in Detroit, playing with Beck. We played this tour with Beck when his album “Sea Changes” was released, and our album “Yoshimi” has just been released. The Flaming Lips were opening for Beck, but at the same time we were Beck’s band.

“So we’d go out and play for 45 minutes as The Flaming Lips, and then we’d shuffle a bunch of stuff on stage and Beck would leave and we’d perform Beck’s songs, [which] is a lot to do. It’s a lot of effort; a lot of songs to learn, a lot of instrument changes, a lot of everything. Some kind of shitty tour. But I think by the time we got to Detroit, we kind of stopped trying to make it as good as possible. It was something like, “Well, everything will be as good as it should be.” And instead we started having fun.”

Coyne continued, “So we’re in Detroit, and that’s where Jack White lived. He came to the show and, I have to say, I’m not sure he bought me a fiber-optic Jesus. I think he just got it. He was definitely there to be backstage with Beck. And I don’t know if he expected us to be backstage, if he thought about it or if he didn’t care. It was one of the places where we all got together backstage.

“Many of these places were like Beck was in one neighborhood and we were in another. But in this we were kind of fused together, so I’m not sure Jack White really knew he was going to give it to me. I think he had it, and then he’s like, “Oh, hey, do you want this?” It’s just always a little awkward, you know? I think Beck is clumsy. And Jack is great, but he’s aggressive. He will be the first one to speak in the room. It was an awkward, weird moment, because I think Jack was trying to turn on Beck, and Beck was trying to be cooler than he was, or something like that, and by then we didn’t care.”

“So he gave us a fiber—optic Jesus,” the singer added. “I took him home, and then we had a session where we needed additional songs. We didn’t have any extra songs, so sometimes we just composed a song right on the go. And I composed this song.”

He added, “So he gave me a fiber-optic Jesus, and I remember plugging it in and thinking, ‘Dude, this is cool.’ I mean, it’s not that cool if it doesn’t come from Jack White, but it’s cool that it comes from Jack White. I think people think this is what I would like. This is not exactly what I would like. I wouldn’t collect such things. But if Jack White gives you one, you keep it.

“I took it home and connected it to the mantle in front of my house. It was turned on for about a year and then stopped working. I never turned it off. And when I went to look at it, I thought, “Hey, I think the light’s blown out or something.” Then I saw a sticker with the inscription: “Don’t leave it for more than eight hours straight.” And I left it on for about a year.”

Admitting that he “[doesn’t] know where he is now,” but “I’m sure I still have him,” Coin said, “There’s just no room for everything in your house, so I’m sure I still have him.” . I wouldn’t throw it away.”

Elsewhere, Coyne talked about the lost musical “Flaming Lips,” which he said screenwriter Aaron Sorkin wanted to make about the events of September 11.

The band is about to embark on a 2023 tour where they will play “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots” in full to celebrate their 20th anniversary.