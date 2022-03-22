Waymo Will Take Human Drivers Out Of Self-Driving Cars In The US

Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company that operates alongside Google within the Alphabet conglomerate, confirmed this Monday (21) that it is ready to operate without human drivers inside cars.

The measure applies only to the San Francisco region, a city in the US state of California, where Waymo already carries out practical tests with the presence of partner drivers behind the wheel for about six months. The first authorizations for testing were released in 2018.

For now, the company has not given a deadline on when this type of service with only the Artificial Intelligence system in charge will actually be released to the public.

In a post on the brand’s official blog, Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana thanked all test program participants for their efforts to improve the platform and confirmed that the Waymo Driver’s fully autonomous mode is ready after having its performance evaluated. by internal methodologies. The video above also serves as promotional material and thanks to drivers.

Waymo, however, has not yet obtained an important license from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to run without the so-called “safety drivers”, who stay behind the wheel for any problems presented by the system. The brand promised news for the coming months, but should make new announcements even before that date.