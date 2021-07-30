Waterworld: The Secret of the Waters Could Become a Series 25 Years Later

Waterworld: The Secret of the Waters, popular film from the 90s, could win a series that will follow the original story 20 years later. The film’s producers, John Davis and John Fox, are responsible for the project, which will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg (from Rua Cloverfield, 10).

In an interview with Collider, the producers said the series would be a continuation of the film, although they have not released the name of any actor for the project. According to Fox, the main story would be to show the people who survived the flooded world: “20 years later. All those people, 20 years later.”

“We’re not 100% sure how the show will be approaching. But we’re definitely in the process of building now,” added John Fox, who has been Davis’s production partner at Davis Entertainment for nearly a decade. For now, the project is under review at Universal Television.

One of the most popular and expensive movies of the 90s

Waterworld was released in 1995 and featured Kevin Costner as the protagonist. The plot dealt with an Earth completely inundated by the melting ice caps, where the main character must protect a woman (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and a young girl (Tina Majorino) from pirates, while searching for a way to find dry land.

Directed by Kevin Reynolds, who worked with Costner on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Waterworld was the most expensive film made at the time. The cost of its production was US$ 175 million, while its worldwide revenue was around US$ 264 million.

