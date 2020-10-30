Waterproof SteelSeries gaming mouse: Aerox 3

SteelSeries waterproof gaming mouse, which is one of the important brands that comes to mind when it comes to gaming mice, comes up with Aerox 3. Here are the Aerox 3 price and features in wired and wireless versions:

SteelSeries Aerox 3 gaming mouse features and price

Aerox 3 comes in two different models, wired and wireless. The wired gaming mouse has a very light construction. The mouse, which is described as ultra-light, weighs exactly 57 g. Considering how heavy gaming mice are in general, SteelSeries Aerox 3 seems to be trying to subvert that understanding.

However, the most important feature of the newly introduced Aerox 3 gaming mouse is that it is resistant to water and dust. SteelSeries claims that these mouse models are the first gaming mouse to receive an IP54 rating. As you know, the IP54 rating provides protection against dust and splashing water. The selling price of this model is set at $ 60.

The Aerox 3 wireless gaming mouse is slightly heavier than the wired model and weighs 66g. Both models come with a honeycomb shell design. Thanks to this design, Aerox 3 has a much lighter structure. This transparent design and RGB lighting gives the mouse a much more elegant image.

The most important feature of the Aerox 3 Wireless is that it comes with a USB-C charging cable. Thus, SteelSeries will offer USB-C charging support for a wireless gaming mouse for the first time. In addition to the USB-C adapter, the mouse’s box includes a braided cable to be used while charging.

The wireless version has some advanced features over the wired model. Aerox 3 Wireless is presented with the TrueMove Air sensor developed by SteelSeries with PixArt and used in the Rival 3 Wireless. This sensor has an optical sensitivity rate of 18000 dpi.

Wired Aerox 3 comes with the TrueMove Core sensor used in the cheaper Rival 3. The wireless model also supports 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The battery values ​​of the wireless model are behind the 400-hour battery life of the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless model. The main reason for this is that the model has an internal battery to lighten the body.

SteelSeries says battery life varies depending on wireless mode. It claims that the mouse can last for 200 hours in Bluetooth mode or about 80 hours in 2.4GHz mode. It is also possible to use the mouse for 40 hours with a 15-minute fast charge. How do you think the new SteelSeries gaming mouse? We are waiting your comments.



