WatchOS Beta 7: How to download to your Apple Watch

Last June, Apple reinvented one of its annual events to a virtual non-face format due to the pandemic. And the WWDC20 brought us a huge amount of news for all Apple devices, whether it is iOS 14 if you use an iPhone, the new macOS Big Sur if you use a MacBook or iMac, or the historic novelty of the new Apple processors that will replace the Intel technology.

WatchOS

But what about the Apple Watch? Apple’s smart watch did not miss the appointment either, coming with watchOS 7, the new version of the Apple operating system for its wearable that will arrive this year. Here in this link you have all the news and improvements that the Apple Watch will have with watchOS 7.

And today we will tell you how to install the public beta that is already available. But for this you need to have an iPhone not with iOS 13, but with the beta of iOS 14, which is available for:

– iPhone SE (Generation 1 and 2)

– iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

– iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

– iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

– iPhone X

– iPhone XR

– iPhone XS and XS Max

– iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

In this link we tell you how to download and install the iOS 14 beta on the iPhone. And once you have it, you can go on to download the beta of watchOS 7, if your Apple Watch is compatible with it. watchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free update for Apple Watch:

– Series 3

– Series 4

– Series 5

Paired with an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later. So if you don’t have at least an Apple Series 3 watch, you can’t try watchOS 7.

Download and install the watchOS 7 beta

To update the Apple Watch software, do the following:

Make sure your Apple Watch is at least 50% charged.

Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network.

Keep the iPhone next to the Apple Watch to make sure they are in range.

Make sure the iPhone has the beta version of iOS 14

Download the configuration profile from the download page (English).

On your iOS device: Download the configuration profile directly to the iOS device and follow the installation instructions.

On your Mac or PC: Save the file to your hard drive and email it to an account on your iPhone. Press the configuration profile in Mail and follow the installation instructions.

After launching the profile, hit Apple Watch as the install location and restart the computer if prompted.

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app and tap My Watch> General> Software Update.

If they ask for your iPhone or Apple Watch code, enter it.

Wait for the Apple logo and progress bar to appear. When the update is complete, Apple Watch will restart.

Apple Watch compatibility

If the Apple Watch displays an “!” red, force the clock to restart. Simultaneously press and hold the Side Button and the Digital Crown for 10 seconds and release them when you see the Apple logo. If the issue is not resolved by force restarting the Apple Watch, or if the Apple Watch restarts in recovery mode or shows other issues that require restoring it to the current watchOS version, you may need to send it to Apple support.



