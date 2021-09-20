watchOS 8 is out! Here’s what’s new and installation steps

In our guide, where we talked about watchOS 8 features and update stages in detail, we explained what you need to know.

WatchOS 8, the new operating system developed for the Apple Watch, has been released. Apple has integrated a significant part of the innovations it has implemented with iOS 15 into smart watches. watchOS 8, which slightly increases the independence of the Apple Watch and brings the features of sharing music via calls, messages or mail; It also brought Focus, one of the most important features of iOS 15.

Of course, watchOS 8 features are not limited to these. Now let’s take a look at the prominent innovations of the new operating system together…

What are the watchOS 8 features?

Focus

With the watchOS 8 operating system, Apple Watch started to support Focus, which was developed to help users reduce distraction. The new feature, which is integrated with iOS, automatically detects the focus options you set on your iPhone and adapts to it. In this way, notifications coming to your watch are thrown into the background according to your request.

Messages and Contacts

Thanks to the Contacts application, which Apple added built-in to watchOS 8, Apple Watch users will be able to search, add, edit and share contacts directly from the application. Apple, which also renewed the Messages application; brought the function of scribbling, dictating and using emojis together, as well as an option to edit texts in dictated messages.

Photos & Portrait Dial

The Portraits dial, which joins the watchOS 8 features, has been added to the Photos app of Apple Watch. Thanks to this dial, iPhone users will be able to automatically add photos taken in portrait mode to their watch. The watch will automatically recognize faces in photos, crop them to make the subject stand out, and blend them into a multi-layered effect.

Memories and Featured Photos will also sync to Apple Watch. It will be possible with watchOS 8 to share pictures via e-mail or messages via the Photos application.

It is possible to learn breathing rate during sleep with watchOS 8

Among the watchOS 8 features, one of the most remarkable in terms of health was the support for learning breathing rate during sleep. Apple Watch users who install the operating system will be able to track their breathing rate, that is, the number of breaths they take per minute, while asleep. Using the built-in accelerometers for this, the smart watch will record the respiratory rate it measures in the Health application on the iPhone.

watchOS 8 brings AssistiveTouch from iPhone to Apple Watch

Apple brought the AssistiveTouch feature, which has been available on iPhone and iPads for years, to smartwatches. The feature that uses the built-in motion sensors on the Apple Watch; It will allow you to answer an incoming call, navigate with the help of the cursor on the screen, and open action menus. The user will be able to do all these operations only with hand gestures.

Other watchOS 8 features

watchOS 8 brought always-on display support to apps including Maps, Awareness, Now Playing, Phone, Podcasts, Stopwatch, Timers, and Voice Memos. The new Find Objects app in watchOS 8, which is more integrated with Apple’s Find network, will make it easier for users to locate lost items. Find Devices will play a role in locating devices that are signed in with the same Apple ID.

The Weather app in watchOS 8 supports serious weather notifications. This feature shows the user the official announcements about harsh weather conditions. Apple, which has also redesigned the music application, allows smartwatch users to share songs, albums and playlists via messages or mail.

How to install watchOS 8?

Update with iPhone:

Keep your Apple Watch plugged into the charger until the update is complete.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap the My Watch tab.

Tap General > Software Update.

Download the update. If prompted for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.

Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch. The update can take from a few minutes to an hour to complete.

Update from inside the Apple Watch:

Make sure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

Open the Settings app on your watch.

Tap General > Software Update.

If a software update is available, tap Install, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple Watch smartwatches that will receive watchOS 8

Apple Watch 3

Apple Watch 4

Apple Watch 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch 6

How did watchOS 8 features come to you? Did you install the update? Thoughts on the subject we are waiting for you.