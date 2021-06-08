WatchOS 8 Gets More Health Features and Pictures as Wallpaper

WatchOS 8: Apple presented this Monday (7) a new version of the watchOS operating system for Apple Watch.

Following the device usage trend, watchOS 8 has new interface and operation, focused on physical activities, health and productivity.

One of the new features is Mindfulness, a feature that works within the breath tracking app. The purpose of this feature is to help the user take breaks throughout the day.

For sleep times, watch monitoring now assesses your breathing throughout the night and provides a report when you wake up, especially if a change in pattern is identified.

In terms of exercises, the Fitness app gained new modalities, such as tai chi and pilates. The stopwatch can be activated multiple times, so you can measure the time of several people at the same time using only one device.

new looks

In the interface field, you can now add photos from your library as your screen background.

The Apple Watch photo app has been completely modified. Now, in addition to sharing images faster from the watch using apps like Messaging and Mail. Replying to messages just got easier, too, with scrapbooking that includes image search and quick access to emojis.

Availability

The watchOS 8 update should be made available with other Apple operating systems. The stable version is expected to be downloaded from September 2021 onwards.