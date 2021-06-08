WatchOS 8 Beta: New Apple Watch Version Is Live

watchOS 8 beta has been released. How to download watchOS 8 beta 1? How to install? Here are the details..

The watchOS 8 beta 1 version, which was introduced by Apple at the WWDC event held yesterday, has been released. The new version, which offers many improvements and innovations, is expected to reach the end user in September with the developers testing and feedback.

But if you don’t want to wait until September, you can install the beta version of watchOS 8. How to download watchOS 8 beta 1 in this article? How to install? We compiled the topic. If you’re a general user, you can technically participate in this beta. But let us warn you that if you insist on using beta software, you should wait until a more stable public beta is available.

You can follow the instructions below to download and install the first watchOS 8 beta, which Apple has released for developers.

How to install watchOS 8 beta certificate?

Before you start installing the watchOS 8 beta, you should make sure you’re running the iOS 15 developer beta on your iPhone.

Sign in to developer.apple.com on iPhone paired with your Apple Watch

Tap Discover

choose watchOS

Tap Download

Sign in with your Apple ID

Tap Install Profile next to watchOS 8 Beta

Tap Allow at the prompt asking for permission to upload a profile

Tap on start upload

Enter your password

Tap on Install to confirm

Restart your Apple Watch

The installation process returns to normal when your Apple Watch restarts.

How to install watchOS beta using your iPhone

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and launch the Apple Watch app

Tap the My Watch tab

Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Enter your iPhone Passcode

Tap Accept Terms and Conditions

Make sure your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged and connect it to the magnetic charger

Tap Install on your iPhone and/or Apple Watch

The watchOS update will be downloaded and transferred to your Apple Watch. After this process, Apple Watch will reboot to apply the update. You can follow the progress on the Apple Watch screen. When it’s done, everything will be ready.

If the watchOS update fails during verification, try again. If it fails again, unpair and re-pair your Apple Watch and try again.

How to set up watchOS beta using your Apple Watch

Starting with watchOS 6, Apple added the ability to update your Apple Watch via the Settings app on Apple Watch. While the process isn’t entirely iPhone-free yet, it’s stated to be so during this beta cycle. You can update your Apple Watch from within the watch by following the steps below.

Open Settings on your Apple Watch

Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

Choose Install

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

Accept the Terms and Conditions while on your iPhone

Tap Download and Install on your Apple Watch

Let us remind you that your Apple Watch must be at least 50 percent or higher for the update to be installed.