WatchOS 7 is out; Apple Watch is now more capable!

Apple introduced another operating system WatchOS 7 along with iOS 14 at the event it held the other day. In this new version; There are many innovations such as the new sleep tracking application, hand washing tracking and new watch dials. With these features, the WatchOS 7 update has become available for download. So how to install WatchOS 7?

WatchOS 7 update released

In the new version of the smart watch operating system, officially announced yesterday, Apple has shown that it has carried out new studies on many issues. We will look at these details of WatchOS 7, which is introduced with new applications and some features, but first we will answer the question of how to install WatchOS 7.

There has actually been no change in the processes that Apple Watch users should take to install this update. To download the update, it is necessary to go to the Watch application on the iPhone. Then, when you go to Settings> General> Software update, you will see the current update.

As with every WatchOS update, Apple again offers new faces to users with the new update. The striking innovation in this matter is at the point of privatization. With the dial sharing feature, users will be able to share the dials they have designed with others.

Another innovation that came with this update was the arrival of the option to reach the maps by bicycle.

On the other hand; The new fitness application, sleep tracking application and hand washing tracking application were among the innovations on the application side with this update.

The devices that will receive this update are; Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6.



