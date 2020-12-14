WatchOS 7.2 is now available: What’s new?

Apple has made new software updates available. We see that Apple, which offers updates such as iOS 14.3 for iPhones, macOS Big Sur 11.1 for Macs and WatchOS 7.2 for Apple Watch, is focusing on some new features. Here is the watchOS 7.2 update and details:

Fitness app improves with watchOS 7.2 update

If you remember, Apple announced its subscription system called Fitness Plus in recent months. With the newly released update, Apple Watch and Fitness Plus are syncing. Thanks to the smart watch update supported by the new sports service, it now has new cardio fitness notifications.

Apple is making moves focused on sports and fitness, especially on the smartwatch side. The Fitness Plus subscription system was exactly the result of this move. The update that brings the watch and this new service closer to each other; It includes minor innovations such as easy synchronization, follow-up of measurements, repetition of the lessons followed, progress of the activity ring.

The company had previously announced that the WatchOS 7.2 update will receive new notifications. The following details are included in this announcement:

“With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness levels in the Health app on iPhone. In addition, if it falls within the low range, it can receive a notification on the Apple Watch. The breakthrough technology launched in watchOS 7 allows the Apple Watch to easily measure low cardio fitness. Cardio fitness notifications today allow users to be more active for their long-term health. ”

Thanks to the new update, Apple Watch becomes able to measure the maximum amount of oxygen your body can consume during exercise. Apple was able to measure this before, but the innovation here is that it also supports more detailed and lower ranges.

The feature in question can be adjusted in the Health app on the iPhone. Cardio fitness levels are available for users aged 20 and over in ranges that are high, above average, below average or low, and predicted by age. Apple sends you notifications that your cardio fitness is low or not. In this way, it provides motivation to the users.

To install the update, you first need to open the Watch application on your iPhone. Then follow the steps here such as General> Software update.



