Watchmen: Zack Snyder Movie Gets Trailer Remastered in 4K

Watchmen: Warner Bros. released a 4K trailer for Watchmen, a 2009 film directed by Zack Snyder. The video doesn’t bring any change in content from the original preview, but shows a greater wealth of detail in the high-quality visuals. It is worth remembering that in 2016 the superheroes feature won a Blu-ray version in improved resolution, called The Ultimate Cut.

The cinematographic work is based on the renowned graphic novel written by Alan Moore and illustrated by artist Dave Gibbons, released in 1986. Its plot is set in a fictional context of the Cold War, at a time of imminent conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union , which would result in the end of the world.

The story revolves around a group of retired vigilantes, who meet again after one of them is killed by a mysterious figure. Thus, the character Rorschach conducts an investigation to reveal the killer, but uncovers a threatening conspiracy.

The original material is considered one of the most famous comics of all time, especially for bringing a more complex and darker approach than the usual ones at the time. However, in theaters the adaptation of Snyder divided fans and did not become a box office hit.

Despite this, the work has yielded other productions in different media over the years. Among them, a series of prelude comics to the original entitled Before Watchmen, which featured in each issue a story centered on a particular character.

In 2017, the Doomsday Clock was announced, in which the saga would be incorporated into DC’s central universe, with vigilantes’ interactions with classic publishers’ heroes, such as Batman and Superman. In addition, in 2019, HBO launched a live action series, a sequel inspired by the graphic novel.