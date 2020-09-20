Watchmen awarded a new nomination to Regina King

Regina King is nominated for an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work on Watchmen.

Her role as Regina King in Watchmen is obviously incredible, in fact it has given her an Emmy nomination, but this woman is not the first time she has received one, since she has three Emmy Awards in her career, but she would not mind adding another to your shelf.

At 49, Regina King heads to the 2020 Emmy Awards with a nod to Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her role in Watchmen. This is one of 26 nominations for HBO’s success this year.

Her co-stars Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jean Smart are also nominated for awards, and the show is in the running for Best Limited Series.

While she has already taken home some trophies at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys, Regina King and her castmates will have to wait and see if they win gold.

Regina King as Angela Abar in Watchmen

For those who haven’t seen Watchmen, Regina King plays Angela Abar, a lead detective for the Tulsa Police Force in Oklahoma, who also acts as the masked heroine Sister Night. During an interview earlier this year, King spoke about how playing a superhero has been a dream of her since she was a child.

“Now here’s the thing: probably if you had asked me, 14, what I wanted to have played (‘Do you want to play Sister Night?’), I would have thought the name was cool, but it wasn’t. mature enough to understand that someone heroic can have so many complexities, “he said at the time.

“So that’s why I say it went beyond what I could have imagined, in a positive way, because all the things that I learned along the way from a teenager until now, I was able to employ them in some ways in Angela.” .

King has been in the business since she was a teenager and appeared in the comedy 227. Over the years, she has captured audiences with her film and television performances, and has earned the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Oscars for prove it.

Some of her best performances

227

Boyz n the hood

Poetic justice

Friday

Jerry maguire

Down to earth

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

A Cinderella story

Ray

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous

This Christmas

Southland

The Boondocks (King voiced two characters, Huey and Riley)

The Leftovers

American Crime

Seven Seconds

If Beale Street Could Talk

Watchmen



