Watch: Zion Williamson shares Big Air Jordan News – The Sun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Be vigilant, sneakerheads. The following branded Zion Williamson sneakers will be released soon.

Williamson, a former Duke star, announced Tuesday that Zion 2 will be released this week.

This is his second branded shoe with Air Jordan.

“Locked up @jumpman23. Proud to have my second branded shoe here,” he tweeted. “I’ve been training on campus this spring, and now it’s time to show you what I’ve been doing. #Zion2 is available tomorrow.”

Even the Pelicans are rolling out new sneakers.

Here’s what Nike says about the new Zion shoes.

Jordan Zion 2 combines technical prowess, maximizing the power and speed of its namesake, and Williamson’s unique gaming personality. It is designed for a player who is able to do a lot of things on the court, and at the same time increase responsiveness, increase comfort and support.

While the sneakerheads are excited about the new release, NBA fans want to see Zion on the court again.

Hopefully, the 2022-2023 season will be an important season for the former college basketball superstar.

“I can’t wait to see this guy on the courts again!!” the fan said.

Get well, Zion.