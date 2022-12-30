The new behind-the-scenes video “The Interest of Love” is already here!

“The Interest of Love,” which premiered last week, is a realistic romantic drama about four people with different interests who meet while working at a branch of KCU Bank in Yeonpo. As they become entangled in each other’s lives, they eventually come to understand the true meaning of love.

This particular behind-the-scenes video is exclusively about a date between Ha Sang-soo (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Ahn Soo-young (Moon Ga-young). They both describe their “first date” as a mix of exciting and awkward, but between shots they show great chemistry, making each other laugh with silly jokes and other antics.

In one particularly hilarious moment, Yoo Yeon-seok works out a scene where he had to spill some popcorn on Moon Ga-young’s lap while they’re on a movie date, creating a perfect opportunity for romantic tension. While he is training, the director comments: “But what are you going to do if you end up spilling a lot?” And as luck would have it, Yoo Young-seok ended up accidentally spilling some, resulting in Moon Ga-young getting a full round of popcorn.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video below:

The next episode of “The Interest of Love” will air on January 4 at 22:30 Korean time. kst.