Watch: WWE World Reacts to Liv Morgan’s Emotional Message – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports world today

Everything changed for WWE’s Liv Morgan after Saturday night’s “Money in the Bank.”

Entering the match, Morgan entered the fight with little chance of a title fight. But by Sunday morning, she woke up as the new Smackdown women’s champion.

“It was all worth it,” she wrote in an emotional tweet.

The WWE world reacted to Morgan’s post on social media.

“A dream come true,” one user replied.

“WHAT YOU LOVE TO SEE!” another tweeted in capital letters.

“Liv, being a champion, is so fresh that I’m in love.”

“60 thousand likes…” said another fan. “IT’S A GIRL.”

“I was right to wonder why Adele is crying with a WWE belt,” the user joked.

“I don’t currently watch WWE, but I also didn’t [realize] that she had worked for 8 years by this point,” another account commented. “It’s always nice to see someone get recognized for clean work and commitment in an industry that is constantly changing and changing #YouDeserveIt.”

A great moment for the 28-year-old WWE veteran.