Watch: WWE World Reacts to Kurt Angle’s News

There is a chance that wrestling legend Kurt Angle will return to the ring to dance for the last time.

Currently, Engle is recovering after replacing two knees, but does not rule out that he will retreat between the ropes.

Saying, “There’s a chance I’ll end up coming back. I do not know when, but it will probably be for one last match.”

The WWE world reacted to Engle’s possible return on social media.

“Kurt Angle is coming back, Trish is coming back in 2022,” a wrestling fan asked.

“Kurt, it’s okay, you’re done,” the other replied.

“I do not know how to treat this,” wrote another. “On the one hand, this is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. On the other hand, the last time I checked, Kurt could barely compete. I hope everything will work out.”

“I’d like to see it, give Kurt the retirement match he really wants. We never had him against Roman or Set or the last match with Cena. Kurt Angle vs. John Cena sounds like a good Hollywood mania match to me. ”

Where do you fall at Kurt Angle’s farewell match?