Watch: WNBA star excited about Britney Griner’s news – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

It’s been an unsettling week of news about the situation with Britney Griner.

Two weekends ago, Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, had to contact his wife on their wedding anniversary. However, the call never went through.

Then on Monday this week, a Russian court ruled that Griner would remain in custody for the next six months. Her trial will begin on July 1, and if convicted, she could face a significant prison sentence.

WNBA star Aya Wilson spoke about Griner’s latest developments during a press conference Monday night. She couldn’t hold back her tears.

“This is a man. This is someone’s wife, and they can’t communicate with them,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Many have called on the US government to do more in this situation.

“I have no higher priority than making sure that Americans who are somehow illegally detained around the world have returned home,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said via CNN.com .

“That includes Paul Whelan, including Britney Griner, including people in a number of other countries.”

Hopefully, this situation will change and Griner will be able to return home soon.