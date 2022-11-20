Watch Wizkid Perform “Money & Love” on “Fallon”

Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform the recent single “Money & Love” — watch it below.

On the November 19 episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the track “More Love, Less Ego” with the support of a group of 5 people.

The Afrobeats star appeared on Fallon last year to perform the worldwide hit “Essence” live from an empty arena with Thames. The song, taken from Wizkid’s 2020 album “Made In Lagos”, was later nominated for a Grammy Award for Best World Music Performance.

You can watch Wizkid’s performance with “Money & Love” below:

Speaking to The Guardian about “More Love, Less Ego,” Vizquid said, “Everyone is struggling with their ego, and that’s where I am” in reference to the title and his mindset he was in. “I’m still trying to shed my ego, just like everyone else.”

“I am a very spiritual person,” he added. “I know I do a lot of club records, but I actually feel like a pastor.”

In a five-star review of “More Love, Less Ego”, NME wrote: “After being one of the best Afrobeats hitmakers for over a decade, Wizkid continues to expand its sound with great success. Mature sound, but as exciting as his old favorites — which is important — “More Love Less Ego” is a masterful collection in which Wizkid begins to really improve its universal pop sound.”

Ahead of the release of “More Love, Less Ego”, Wizkid performed as a special guest at the NEC in Birmingham as part of the Wireless Festival in July and headlined Yam Carnival at London’s Clapham Common in August.

Reviewing his 2021 show at London’s O2 Arena, NME wrote: “Even though an amazing community is enjoying a moment at the O2, sometimes you want to see more of the personality that brought them together in the first place tonight.”