Watch: Wild Jarvis Landry’s Recovery Photo Goes Viral

Jarvis Landry has recovered like hell from his first workout with the New Orleans Saints.

Landry’s entire body was covered in cups. It can be used for various reasons, but the main one is to help with pain, inflammation and improve blood flow.

He’s definitely not used to a hot summer in Louisiana.

Here’s a look at Landry’s back as he recovered, courtesy of TMZ Sports.

Landry signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints earlier this year after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

This was seen as a good move for the Saints as they hope to return to the playoffs this season.

Landry finished the 2021 season with 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time in his career that he finished with less than 600 yards in a season.