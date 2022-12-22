Watch — When Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Teamed Up Against a Reporter and Won a Hilarious Victory

Ryan Reynolds, in addition to being a wonderful actor and a brilliant investor, also shoots comedies as a side job. Only this could explain why there are a huge number of compilations in which the actor is funny. Another actor whose interviews are pleasant to watch thanks to his sense of humor and invaluable intelligence is Jake Gyllenhaal. Thanks to his brilliant performances in Zodiac, Night Serpent and Brokeback Mountain, the actor turned the Academy Awards into a joke because he doesn’t have one.

And put these two actors with incredible wit together in the same room, and the result will be a hilarious interview. But, given that it is rarely said in interviews, it is better to call it an attempt not to laugh when Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal make a thousand jokes about dolls per minute.

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal had a serious conversation during the interview

“Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa, is a 2017 film in which brilliant stars like Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal fight aliens. In addition, the science fiction film is still considered a gem among many. However, as in many science fiction films, interviews are very repetitive. And Gyllenhall and Reynolds took matters into their own hands when the interview with Chris Van Vliet went the same way.

Need Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds on another press tour together so bad — Hannah ❄️ (@rejectedhannah) August 25, 2021

The actors decided that during the interview they would discuss something very important, almost for life and death. And this very important discussion turned around dolls. Like any other interview, Violet began with the basic question of whether Reynolds and Gyllenhaal knew what extraterrestrial beings looked like during filming.

The Night Serpent actor went on to explain that this creature was a “cry of snot.” However , Reynolds cut him off with the words: “I wasn’t paying attention.” Only for Gyllenhaal to later add that to him the monster legitimately looked like Reynolds. And Reynolds confirms this with words: “I’m the most popular alien model in Hollywood.”

🔔 | Reporter can’t get a word in as Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal interview goes off the rails https://t.co/S9l1gi44do pic.twitter.com/DJke6ET6i4 — LADbible News (@LADbibleUKNews) December 21, 2022

Dolls: the Curse of life

Given that Reynolds, snot and aliens are the elements being discussed, the train of thought automatically shifts to the Green Lantern. But despite the fact that shading the film was almost second nature to him, we can guarantee that he didn’t think about it at the time. Reynolds was too busy thinking about how scary the dolls were.

In addition, the interview quickly turns into a discussion about “are the dolls on Sesame Street considered puppets?” provided with laughter by Reynolds and Gyllenhall. Throughout the interview, the actors do not stop admitting that they have not answered a single question, but continue to insist on it. Chris Van Vilet may not have gotten his questions answered, but he did get an invaluable Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal interview filled with laughter.

Have you watched Life? Rate the film on a ten-point scale in the comments below.