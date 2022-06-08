“Watch What Crappens” unravels the drama “RHOBH” with Lisa Rinna and Katie Hilton

In a tangled scandal that rivals Lucy’s whip Lucy Apple Juice, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has done it again, cooking up a racy drama between Lisa Rinna and Katie Hilton in which some RHOBH fans say, “Huh?”

The wild ride started on social media last weekend. Lisa Rinna claimed that Katie Hilton paid an assistant to start a feud with her on social media to distract RHOBH fans from a homophobic insult she made during the RHOBH actors’ trip to Aspen. The said assistant, Patrick Somers, confirmed Rinna’s statement, but only for a few days.

In a new twist, Somers shot a video claiming that Rinna came up with the whole scheme to provide a storyline for the upcoming season. Fans are still unpacking what happened and what continues to unfold.

Therefore, the Showbiz cheat sheet turned to Bravo experts from the popular Watch What Crappens podcast to figure out what really happened. While presenters Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam followed along like everyone else, they joked about being as confused as everyone else.

“Watch That Crappens” recaps Lisa Rinna’s Katie Hilton drama “RHOBH”

Karam laughed at the fact that he was glued to his phone all weekend because it was very difficult to keep up with the unfolding drama. “I live to read all weekend, everything on Instagram and solve the mystery,” Karam said. “I love Bravo detectives. And so this one, from the time it started until it ended… Until the end of the MTV Music Awards. I was sitting there, going through every piece.”

Lisa Rinna, Cheri Zampino and Kathy Hilton | Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

“Basically, Rinna gets a message from some dude who says, ‘Don’t come for me, because I can come for you,'” Karam summed up. “So she takes his text with his number and posts it to her Instagram story, saying come on, I’d like to see what you have. And then people say: “Oh my God, Rinna is treating this guy and she can’t do it.” She left his number there.”

For a minute, the scandal followed Rinna doxing Somers, who claimed to be a participant in a new reality show. He allegedly turned to Rinna for advice, and she said something offensive – so he was following her. But “Then he goes on a podcast and tells the story I just told you and makes this huge deal,” Karam said. “And Rinna, of course, is just lighting a fire. And then this guy comes out with a confession that it was all a lie. I don’t even know Lisa Rinna.”

Katie Hilton will now be called Katie Milton.

Karam kept laughing at the unfolding RHOBH drama because the quarrels between Rinna and Somers had turned into a tangled mess. But he remembered how Bravo’s Instagram account exchanged direct messages with Somers, which they posted. Somers “mysteriously” stated that Hilton hired him to attack Rinna to distract attention from her upcoming insult. The owner of the Bravo account wanted to know if Hilton had hired him. But he claimed to have signed a non-disclosure agreement.

So, “Did she say that [the name] rhymes with Milton?” said Karam. “They started calling Katie Hilton Milton, so we’ll probably keep calling Katie Hilton Milton for the rest of my life.”

But in the end: “It turns out that this child is just crazy,” Karam said. “Then something happened at the MTV Music Awards because all the housewives were there. And Rinna is still on Instagram doing all these posts saying that Katie Hilton hired this kid to do all this because she’s a racist and all that.”

“I just imagine that they are sitting at this table. Rinna calls Katie a racist on Instagram. Katie is probably with some assistant,” Karam suggested. “[Assistant] Elliott Mintz. She’s probably like, “Elliott, what’s going on here?” And then, towards the end, somehow it was decided that no one knew this child, and everyone just dropped it. So I guess Rinna has some lawyers.

Ben and Ronnie have seen the Bravo drama unfold in the past.

Mandelker said that Bravo’s world is always expanding at the expense of these assistants and others who are associated with Housewives and other Braveheads. “One thing that’s been fun as podcasters is that over the years we’ve seen a whole world of people who like to join the stars of ‘Housewives’ and ‘Bravo’ and create dramas,” he said. “And this guy reads like one of them to me. He probably came with a list of some kind of certificates that might or might not be real. Or maybe they don’t know him. But the fact is that there are a lot of hangers-on among these people. And we see them in the series that they just create chaos.”

Karam added, “Speaking of creating chaos, we have Rinna, the perfect chaos creator. You give Rinna this phone and she just goes crazy.