Watch: Video Shows Zach Wilson Back at Jets Practice

The New York Jets are nearing the return of sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson.

The former No. 2 overall returned to practice Wednesday after working a little with the Jets quarterback.

On August 16, Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery after tearing a meniscus and bruising a bone during the Jets’ first preseason game. The team did not place him on injured reserve, suggesting a possible return sometime during the first four weeks of the season.

The sophomore QB threw himself into the air on Wednesday.

“The plan is to get him to the training field on routes by air,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “There is no practice with the team, but he will train with receivers only individually and all that.”

Backup veteran Joe Flacco started the Jets’ season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens last weekend. He was also named the starter for the second-week game against the Cleveland Browns.

