Watch: Video of Sunday’s PGA Tour goes viral – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

The PGA Tour’s Twitter account wants everyone to catch fire on Sunday.

The final round of the Canadian Open is underway, and Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the top three in the standings.

McIlroy and Finau are under the age of 12, and Thomas is under the age of 10. All three started less than an hour ago.

This is the last tournament for these three golfers before the start of the U.S. Open next week. This event is the third major PGA Tour tournament of the year after The Masters and The PGA Championship.

McIlroy has been great on Sundays during tournaments this season and he will be great again today trying to win this tournament.

The final round of the Canadian Open can be viewed on The Golf Channel.