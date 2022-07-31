Watch: Video of Steelers Fans Lining Up at Camp Goes Viral

Steeler fans are excited watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday.

NBC’s Peter King shot a 60-second video outside Latrobe of the Steelers practicing and his car after car lining up to see the team practice.

He shot the video at 10:37 a.m. Eastern time and said that training would not begin until three hours later.

This is probably due to the fact that this year was the first since 2019 when the team trains in Latrobe. Pittsburgh could not train there in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone wants to take good seats on the field, and also have the opportunity to get autographs from some players.

There’s also a quarterback storyline, as for the first time in almost 20 years, the Steelers will have a new quarterback to open the season. Fans may want to see which one of them stands out from the rest.

In any case, this video is another reason why Steelers fans are considered among the best in the NFL.