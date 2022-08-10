Watch: Victor Robles may be making the catch of the year – Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Victor Robles gave Nationals fans a reason to rejoice on Wednesday afternoon.

During the Nationals’ game against the Chicago Cubs, center fielder Victor Robles made an impressive diving catch, depriving P.J. Higgins of at least one.

Pitcher Josiah Gray punched him hard, and it even drew applause from the audience at Wrigley Field.

The catch also kept a 1-0 lead before Joey Menezes made it 2-0 early in the sixth inning. Chicago then responded in seventh place when Nico Horner hit a solo home run, cutting the lead in half.

The Nationals are hoping to win their first series since late July, when they took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

You can watch the rest of this competition on MASN (D.C. Area) and NBC Sports Chicago (Chicago area).