Watch: Undrafted Free Agent Retires from 2022

The Detroit Lions placed an undrafted quarterback on the reserved/retired list.

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Jermaine Waller has retired from the NFL, according to the Lions’ official Twitter account.

It is reported that Waller was not at practice on Monday, and now everyone knows why.

He played at Virginia Tech for four seasons (2018-21) and was one of the nation’s top cornerbacks in his senior season. He finished with 45 tackles (30 solo), four interceptions (one pick-6) and five passes defended.

Despite that great season, he wasn’t selected in this year’s NFL draft before signing with the Lions. It was always a little difficult for him to get on the list, but he still tried before coming to this decision.

Let’s see what happens next with Waller.