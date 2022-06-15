Watch: Tyson Fury Reveals His Retirement Price – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

After defeating Dillian White in April, Tyson Fury announced his retirement. But, like many fighters, he can be persuaded to come out of retirement.

In a recent video message he posted on Twitter, Fury said he was still “happy in retirement.” But he added that he was ready to enter the ring again — for $ 500 million.

“Just a short message to let everyone know that I, the gypsy king, have happily retired. But to get me out of retirement, given that I don’t need money and I don’t need annoyance, it’s going to cost these people half a billion,” Fury said.

This is a big request-maybe an unacceptably big one. And there aren’t even that many opponents who could potentially bring in enough revenue for such a fight to be worth it.

But there may be several…

The dream fight that boxing fans have wanted for the past decade is a fight between Tyson Fury and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. But after losing two of the last four fights, this fight has become less attractive than in 2018.

A fight for the heavyweight title against the unified heavyweight champion Alexander Usyk can be attractive. His upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua may determine whether he has enough star power to generate income.

There probably won’t be enough interest in a fourth fight between Fury and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

A cross-promo fight with a UFC superstar like Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones may be the only thing that can really seal the deal.

Will Tyson Fury box again?