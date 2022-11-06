Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool — Live Online Broadcasts and TV Information Around The World

Liverpool are on their way for the last time before the World Cup, and Tottenham are hosting guests. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV around the world.

The Reds have endured another roller coaster week, first losing to Leeds and then interrupting Napoli’s winless start to the season, and now Jurgen Klopp’s team is in the capital.

This is the sixth away match in the Premier League for Liverpool and an opportunity to win their first away win, losing three matches and drawing two draws, and, in turn, mark Klopp’s 250th victory as a coach.

Tottenham are currently third in the table, 10 points ahead of the Reds, but their performances are also unstable today, and Liverpool need to take advantage.

Liverpool have won seven out of nine meetings, time to make eight out of 10. In these red ones.

The match starts at 16:30 (GMT) — or at 11:30 in New York, at 8:30 in Los Angeles, at 3:30 (Monday) in Sydney, at 20:30 in Dubai and at 19:30 in Nairobi.

Viewers from the UK

Tottenham and Liverpool matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available for live streaming via Sky GO.

US Viewers

The Tottenham vs Liverpool match is broadcast live on the Peacock channel in the USA, which is available for live streaming here.

Viewers of Canada

The Tottenham vs Liverpool match is broadcast live on the fubo Sports Network channel in Canada, which is available for live streaming from FuboTV here.

World

Live audio commentary of Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as a full replay of the match and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check out our guide to the rest of the world’s television below to see the list of TV companies broadcasting the match live.

The rest of the world

Fans can find the Reds’ final away match before the break on the following channels around the world:

