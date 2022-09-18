Watch: Tonight Ed Orgeron is rooting for the college football team 1

Ed Orgeron is in the house for Saturday’s game between No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M. Coach O was spotted at Kyle Field in his usual polo, only this time he was wearing orange canes.

Orgeron was Miami’s defensive line coach in the late ’80s and early ’90s, helping the Hurricanes win national championships during the Dennis Erickson era.

Fans reacted to Coach O’s video on social media.

"A man represents his 'dream team!!!'," said one Miami fan.

“The man is really living his best life,” said another.

“Hurricanes per billion,” another user predicted.

“Canes to 17. I saw everything I needed to see.”

Legend.