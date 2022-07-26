Watch: Tom Brady’s Swimsuit photo goes viral on Tuesday – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Later this week, Tom Brady will officially unveil his own swimsuit for his brand.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will unveil this swimsuit on Thursday, and you can sign up for early access right now.

There’s even a picture of Brady in a bathing suit.

Brady had some fun on his Twitter account, joking that some of his teammates might laugh at him for it.

“This one should go well in the locker room…,” Brady tweeted.

Brady is going to start training camp on Tuesday, and it is highly likely that this will happen when his teammates are getting ready for training.

The swimsuit currently costs $95 on the official website, although there is a waiting list for it.