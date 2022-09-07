Watch: Tom Brady showed a new commercial with a Hollywood superstar

Volume. “actors” in “Under Armour”.

(On Wednesday morning, the seven-time Super Bowl champion delivered a new commercial that Freeman recounts in a letter he wrote to the United Nations to “the next Tom Brady.”

The archer “straightened up a lot.”

“Goat of Voices,” commented Greg Aumann.

“More people need to hear this, especially for sports,” another user replied.

“”Possible B”, “just missing each other.” “to kill Morgan Freeman,” Bucs reporter Rick Stroud tweeted.

“Tom White calls Morgan Freeman,” Kevin O’Donnell’s story on FOX 13. “#Legend.”

“E Dao mne oznub”.