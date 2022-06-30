Watch: Tom Brady Says One NBA Star Is Doing the Wrong Sport

Anthony Edwards’ talent is not limited to the basketball court.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video in which he demonstrates his strong arm and skills of catching passes on the net. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who urged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling.

“I know the money is good, but you’re in the wrong sport, bro,” Brady told Edwards.

Edwards is probably quite happy with his current career. He quickly turned into one of the NBA’s brightest stars, averaging 21.3 points per game in his second season.

However, Brady may use a new tight end after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement. Edwards offered to replace a longtime teammate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

According to Spotrac, Brady will earn about $333 million after returning for his 23rd season. LeBron James is the only current NBA player who will exceed this mark until 2021, but Edwards may well come close to this if he earns a “supermax” contract in the future.

Maybe Edwards could have become an NFL star in a different timeline, but he’s doing well in the NBA.