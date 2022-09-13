Watch: Tom Brady reacts to rumors about the “masked singer”

Shortly before the start of the 2022 NFL season, there was a small rumor that Tom Brady participated in the “Masked Singer”, which could explain his 11-day absence from training camp.

However, this rumor was quickly refuted as soon as the football world learned that Brady was on vacation with his family. After the Masked Singer’s dust settled for a few weeks, Brady was asked about the rumors.

During an appearance on his Sirius XM show Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he made it clear that he would not be on the show.

Here’s what he said via People:

“I do not know where they get all this from. They need to talk about something. It wasn’t me. I was without a mask and I’m not a singer.

Basically, I’m good at making translations. Other than that, I’m basically useless.”

So Brady won’t be on the show, but will he retire after this season?

“I’ll just do it day after day and evaluate everything as it comes in. One day they will be right, I will say so,” Brady said when asked about those who predicted his retirement. “One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so on.”

I feel sorry for those who hoped to see Brady under the mask.