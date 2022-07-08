Watch: This Crazy Tom Brady, NFC South State, Goes Viral – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Tom Brady’s longevity and dominance throughout his 22-year NFL career has yielded eye-popping statistics.

On Friday, CBS Sports shared a ridiculous statistic about the greatest quarterback of all time.

Brady has more passing touchdowns (710) than all 14 other NFC South quarterbacks combined (646). He has also achieved this feat in significantly fewer games.

“It’s clear why Tom Brady is back right now…” wrote CBS Sports on Twitter.

There was a time when Drew Brees and Matt Ryan heavily distorted these statistics in favor of NFC South quarterbacks. But when the New Orleans quarterback retired after the 2020 season and the Falcons veteran was traded earlier this offseason, Brady took the lead by a wide margin.

Saints backup Andy Dalton ranks second in touchdowns with 226 points in the regular season. Jameis Winston is next with 135 points.

Brady will try to hold that lead as he enters his 23rd NFL season and third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.