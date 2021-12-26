“Watch These Altcoins That Will Be DeFi’s Year 2022!”

DeFi protocols have recorded huge gains over the past year, driven by increased capital inflows, activity and interest from investors. Analysts have predicted a bull run for Aave, Curve Dao, Yearn Finance and Sushi Swap in 2022.

DeFi Rally Prospect

Crypto analysts noted that DeFi tokens are recovering in response to the increased on-chain activity and capital flow in its ecosystem. Institutional investors and whales have poured capital into Aave, Curve Dao, Sushi and Yearn Finance. While the four DeFi tokens were the shining stars of the past year, they will be in sight in 2022.

Crypto analyst named Toptickcrypto believes there will be more growth in the DeFi industry. In addition to the increase in asset prices, an increase in the number of active users and the locked value of the protocol is expected.

In the last two weeks, Aave price has been able to gain over 50%. The AAVE/USD pair has recently confirmed its uptrend. Analysts believe an RSI breakout will occur in the short term. The locked total value considered market cap has increased tenfold for Aave, Curve Dao, and Sushi Swap. The growth in total value locked in means investors are supporting the bullish outlook.

Expert Analyst’s Opinion

On the other hand, expert analyst Michael van de Poppe, known as the crypto genius, noted that 2022 will be the year of DeFi. In his statement on Twitter, Poppe emphasized DeFi as well as the aforementioned Aave, Curve Dao, Sushi and Yearn.

The cryptocurrency market maintains its upward momentum, led by the leader Bitcoin. The upward trend is preserved, but the same cannot be said for the speed. While the critical point of $ 50,000 was expected to be crossed with a clear reaction, this has not happened yet. The total value of DeFi tokens in the crypto money market corresponds to 166 billion dollars. The largest DeFi token is in the records as Terra (LUNA).