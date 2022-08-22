Watch: the world of golf reacts to the photo of shooter McGavin

On Monday, Christopher McDonald took a legendary photo with Tiger Woods.

McDonald played Shooter McGavin in the movie “Lucky Gilmore”, released in 1996. In it, the McDonald’s character is contrasted with Adam Sandler’s “Lucky Gilmore”, and this film is considered one of the best sports films of all time.

The photo was posted on the official account of the PGA Tour:

Golf fans are currently going crazy on social media because of this photo.

Last year, the film turned 25 years old, and it is a must-see, especially for golf lovers.

There’s definitely a chance that Adam Sandler is a little jealous after seeing his nemesis take a picture with one of the best golfers who ever lived.