Watch: The world of golf reacts to the photo of Paige Spiranak’s mom

On Monday afternoon, Paige Spiranak tweeted the following question: “Who would you like to see commenting in the golf booth?” For some reason, this question angered one of her subscribers.

One person replied: “Let’s see how you are doing in 20 years without your appearance. At least Faldo has experienced the game.”

Spiranak had an incredible reaction to this tweet, she shared a photo of her mother on Twitter.

“This is my mom in her 60s,” Spiranak wrote. “I think I’ll be fine.”

For the most part, Spiranak’s followers are impressed by how much her mother has aged.

“I know exactly what 95% of adult men are thinking right now… I wonder if Paige inherited her golf skills from her mom,” one fan tweeted.

Of course, because of this photo, several jokes were made about Zach Wilson.

After seeing how well this post was posted on Twitter, we have to imagine that this is the last time someone tries to hit Spiranak about her current or future appearance.